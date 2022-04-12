Man wanted in fatal Portage la Prairie house fire believed to be in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in connection with the deaths of a mother and her two children following a house fire in Portage la Prairie is believed to be in Winnipeg, and RCMP warn the suspect is considered dangerous.

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman, her 6-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old boy were found in a home on 7th Street SE following a fire around 1 a.m. Sunday.

In a release Tuesday, police said all three victims sustained injuries not associated with the fire and their deaths are now considered homicides.

Police had previously called the deaths suspicious. A man was taken into custody in connection with the fire Sunday but was later released.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Police on scene after a fatal fire at a Portage la Prairie home. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

On Tuesday, police said an arrest warrant has since been issued for Trevis Mcleod, 50, on three counts of second-degree murder and arson.

Police say McLeod was last seen in Winnipeg on Monday and Tuesday and is believed to still be in the Winnipeg area.

Investigators warn McLeod should not be approached.

Anyone who may have seen McLeod or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police say.

#rcmpmb is actively searching for Trevis Mcleod, 50, who is WANTED for 3 counts of 2nd Degree Murder & Arson in the triple homicide that occurred in Portage la Prairie on April 10. He was last seen in Wpg. He is 5’10”, 200 lbs. He is DANGEROUS, DO NOT APPROACH & call 911. pic.twitter.com/sgiq0t512x — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 12, 2022

Advertisement