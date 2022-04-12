Menu

Crime

Man wanted in fatal Portage la Prairie house fire believed to be in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 6:27 pm
Trevis Mcleod, 50.
Trevis Mcleod, 50. RCMP handout

A man wanted in connection with the deaths of a mother and her two children following a house fire in Portage la Prairie is believed to be in Winnipeg, and RCMP warn the suspect is considered dangerous.

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman, her 6-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old boy were found in a home on 7th Street SE following a fire around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: RCMP: Man in custody connected to fatal Portage la Prairie fire released, investigation continues

In a release Tuesday, police said all three victims sustained injuries not associated with the fire and their deaths are now considered homicides.

Police had previously called the deaths suspicious. A man was taken into custody in connection with the fire Sunday but was later released.

Police on scene after a fatal fire at a Portage la Prairie home. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a fatal fire at a Portage la Prairie home. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

On Tuesday, police said an arrest warrant has since been issued for Trevis Mcleod, 50, on three counts of second-degree murder and arson.

Trending Stories

Police say McLeod was last seen in Winnipeg on Monday and Tuesday and is believed to still be in the Winnipeg area.

Read more: Three found dead following house fire in Portage la Prairie, man in custody, RCMP say

Investigators warn McLeod should not be approached.

Anyone who may have seen McLeod or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police say.

