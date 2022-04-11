Menu

Fire

RCMP: Man in custody connected to fatal Portage la Prairie fire released, investigation continues

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 9:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues' Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues
RCMP continue to investigate a fatal Portage la Prairie house fire and say that a man originally taken into custody has been released.

RCMP say a man who was in custody in connection to a fatal house fire in Portage la Prairie has been released and the investigation continues.

The bodies of three people were found inside a home on 7th Street SE at approximately 1:00 a.m on Sunday. Police say the deaths are considered suspicious.

READ MORE: Three found dead following house fire in Portage la Prairie, man in custody, RCMP say

Mounties say there are a number of specialized resources on scene as they continue to figure out the cause of death and the identities of the three people.

RCMP say more information is expected Tuesday.

