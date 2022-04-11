RCMP: Man in custody connected to fatal Portage la Prairie fire released, investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man who was in custody in connection to a fatal house fire in Portage la Prairie has been released and the investigation continues.

The bodies of three people were found inside a home on 7th Street SE at approximately 1:00 a.m on Sunday. Police say the deaths are considered suspicious.

Mounties say there are a number of specialized resources on scene as they continue to figure out the cause of death and the identities of the three people.

RCMP say more information is expected Tuesday.