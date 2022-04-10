Three found dead following house fire in Portage la Prairie, man in custody, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say the bodies of three people were found inside a home in Portage la Prairie early Sunday morning.

The grim discovery was made after officers were sent to a house fire on 7th Street SE at approximately 1:00 a.m. and the blaze was extinguished.

RCMP say their deaths are considered suspicious and one man is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and Mounties say more details will be released when they’re available.

The names and ages of those involved weren’t released.

Portage la Prairie is roughly 80 kilometers west of Winnipeg.

