Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three found dead following house fire in Portage la Prairie, man in custody, RCMP say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 10, 2022 6:10 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba RCMP say the bodies of three people were found inside a home in Portage la Prairie early Sunday morning.

The grim discovery was made after officers were sent to a house fire on 7th Street SE at approximately 1:00 a.m. and the blaze was extinguished.

Read more: RCMP uncover several guns, drugs and cash in Portage la Prairie home

RCMP say their deaths are considered suspicious and one man is currently in custody.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing, and Mounties say more details will be released when they’re available.

The names and ages of those involved weren’t released.

Portage la Prairie is roughly 80 kilometers west of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces new EMS stations in Crystal City, Portage la Prairie' Manitoba announces new EMS stations in Crystal City, Portage la Prairie
Manitoba announces new EMS stations in Crystal City, Portage la Prairie – Mar 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFire tagManitoba tagHouse Fire tagDeath tagMounties tagPortage la Prairie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers