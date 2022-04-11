St. Malo school to receive much-needed upgrade from province, Manitoba education minister says

Send this page to someone via email

The school in St. Malo, south of Winnipeg, is getting a big upgrade from the province — to the tune of $16 million.

Education and early childhood learning minister Wayne Ewasko announced Monday that École St-Malo School, which is at capacity with a student body of around 250, is up for a much-needed expansion.

Many of the school’s current students are learning out of modular classrooms due to overcrowding.

The project includes a 23,000 square foot expansion, with 10 new classrooms, as well as a new gym and safety upgrades to the existing building.

“Advancing education starts with making investments that will improve school infrastructure to support better learning,” said Ewasko.

Story continues below advertisement

“This project will help École St. Malo School meet growing enrolment needs and curriculum delivery, along with improvements to essential school facilities.

“This construction project demonstrates our government’s ongoing investment in school infrastructure to ensure young Manitobans have access to quality education in safe and secure environments.”

In a release Monday, Red River Valley School Division superintendent Brad Curtis said the renos will make enough room for further growth in the community.

Ewasko said the renovations are part of the provincial government’s plan of building 20 new schools over a 10-year period ending in 2028.

4:19 Manitoba schools welcoming refugee children from Ukraine Manitoba schools welcoming refugee children from Ukraine