Province breaks ground on new schools in Winnipeg’s Waverley West

Construction is underway on two new schools in Winnipeg’s Waverley West community, the province announced Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said the schools — an elementary school and a high school — are part of an ongoing, co-operative project with the Pembina Trails School Division, the City of Winnipeg and other stakeholders to create a 21-acre community campus for the neighbourhood.

“Today’s announcement provides the growing community of Waverley West safe educational spaces for their students,” said Cullen.

The elementary school is expected to be completed by December of next year, the minister said, and will have a capacity of 800 students in an 81,400-square-foot facility.

The high school — a three-storey building that will hold 1,200 students — is scheduled for completion in June 2023.

“Excitement and anticipation for the two new schools in Bison Run has been building for some time in Pembina Trails School Division,” said Kathleen McMillan, chair of the school division’s board of trustees.

“This official sod-turning event is a true celebration for us. We eagerly await welcoming students into these new learning spaces.”

