Shooting in area of York University campus: Toronto police

Police are dealing with a shooting around the York University campus in Toronto.

Officers responded after someone was shot in the area of Shoreham Drive and The Pond Road, beside the Aviva Centre tennis arena, police said. The call came to police around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They said the injuries “appear serious.”

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News an adult man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no word yet on a suspect. The public is advised to use caution in the area.

