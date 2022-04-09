Menu

Canada

Missing Moncton woman, 83, dies after being found in medical distress

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 4:04 pm
A woman who was reported missing on Friday has died. View image in full screen
A woman who was reported missing on Friday has died. Global News / File

An elderly woman who went missing on Friday has died after being found in medical distress, according to the Codiac RCMP.

In a release, police say the 83-year-old woman from Moncton was found shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“When located, the woman was in medical distress. First aid was administered on scene by RCMP members and she was transferred to the care of Ambulance New Brunswick,” the release said.

Read more: Inmate death reported at Atlantic Institution in New Brunswick

“The woman died before being transported to hospital.”

Police spent much of Saturday searching for the woman in the Moncton area.

“The RCMP expresses their condolences to her friends and family,” the release said. “The RCMP would also like to thank the public for their assistance.”

