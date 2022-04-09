Inmate death reported at Atlantic Institution in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate has died at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

In a release Saturday, CSC said Dany Bernatchez died while in custody at the federal maximum-security prison on Friday.

No details were given about his death and the prison’s acting assistant warden could not be reached for comment.

The statement said Bernatchez had been serving a sentence of 13 years and one month for a number of charges, which include pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm, hostage-taking, prison breach with violence and intimidation of a justice system participant/journalist.

It said his next of kin have been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” it said.

Bernatchez is the fourth inmate to die while incarcerated in New Brunswick in recent months.

Last week, the province reported that Jarrett Lorne Lunn, 24, an inmate at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in New Brunswick, died after spending a week in hospital.

In February, another inmate, Wesley Robert Geneau, 40, was found unresponsive and transported to hospital where he later died.

And in late January, Skyler Sappier, a 28-year-old inmate at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, died while in custody. His family says he had COVID-19.

Advertisement