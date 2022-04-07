Coroner’s inquest launched after death of 24-year-old inmate in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in New Brunswick has died after spending a week in hospital.

In a news release, the province said Jarrett Lorne Lunn, 24, was found unresponsive on March 31.

“Staff administered first aid and he was transported to the Edmundston Regional Hospital, where he was admitted,” the province stated.

Lunn passed away Thursday morning, exactly one week after being found unresponsive.

According to the release, Lunn was being held on remand awaiting a court appearance.

His death is being investigated by the RCMP, and a coroner’s inquest will be held once “all investigations have been concluded.”

Lunn is the second inmate at the facility to die in the past couple of months.

On Feb. 6, Wesley Robert Geneau, 40, was found unresponsive and transported to hospital where he later died.

Geneau was remanded to custody on Aug. 30, 2021, and had been serving a 221-day sentence since Dec. 6, 2021.

A coroner’s inquest will also be held in his death.

— with a file from Alex Cooke