Canada

Coroner’s inquest launched after death of 24-year-old inmate in N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 1:08 pm
Jarrett Lorne Lunn, 24, was found unresponsive at the Madawaska jail on March 31. View image in full screen
Jarrett Lorne Lunn, 24, was found unresponsive at the Madawaska jail on March 31. Google Street View

An inmate at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in New Brunswick has died after spending a week in hospital.

In a news release, the province said Jarrett Lorne Lunn, 24, was found unresponsive on March 31.

Read more: Coroner’s inquest to be held in death of New Brunswick inmate

“Staff administered first aid and he was transported to the Edmundston Regional Hospital, where he was admitted,” the province stated.

Lunn passed away Thursday morning, exactly one week after being found unresponsive.

Trending Stories

According to the release, Lunn was being held on remand awaiting a court appearance.

His death is being investigated by the RCMP, and a coroner’s inquest will be held once “all investigations have been concluded.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lunn is the second inmate at the facility to die in the past couple of months.

On Feb. 6, Wesley Robert Geneau, 40, was found unresponsive and transported to hospital where he later died.

Geneau was remanded to custody on Aug. 30, 2021, and had been serving a 221-day sentence since Dec. 6, 2021.

A coroner’s inquest will also be held in his death.

— with a file from Alex Cooke

