Crime

Ongoing Sask. RCMP investigation into death of Cody Tait leads to fourth arrest

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 8:04 pm
Ongoing homicide investigation that occurred on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation, sees fourth person arrested. View image in full screen
Ongoing homicide investigation that occurred on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation, sees fourth person arrested. File/Getty

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes have laid charges against a fourth person in relation to the death of Cody Tait on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

Tait died on March 27 as a result of injuries sustained in a suspected shooting.

Dana Morningchild, 29, from Saskatoon was arrested in that city on Tuesday, April 5, and has been charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday with a return appearance scheduled for April 28.

Read more: Additional arrests made in suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation: RCMP

On April 1, two other suspects in the investigation, 20-year-old Scotty Jimmy of North Battleford, and 20-year-old Allison Bear of Saskatoon, were taken into custody by RCMP. Each has been charged with second-degree murder.

The first person arrested, 28-year-old Robbie Cameron of Saskatoon, was taken into custody March 29 and charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

– with files from Global News’ Moises Canales-Lavigne

