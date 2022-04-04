Additional arrests made in suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two more individuals in connection to the suspicious death of Cody Tait that occurred on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask.

Police shared in a release on Monday that members of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit arrested the suspects on April 1 as a result of continued investigation.

Twenty-year-old Scotty Jimmy of North Battleford, Sask., and 20-year-old Allison Bear of Saskatoon, the suspects who were taken into custody by RCMP, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Both Bear and Jimmy were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

RCMP first learned of the incident just before 6 p.m. on March 27 when Rosthern, Sask., RCMP members received a report of a shooting on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

That’s where police officers found the injured man, 22-year-old Cody Tait of Saskatoon, on a road in the community.

Police say Tait was later pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.