Crime

Additional arrests made in suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation: RCMP

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 7:38 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
Two more individuals have been arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP regarding a suspicious death that occurred on March 27 on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two more individuals in connection to the suspicious death of Cody Tait that occurred on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask.

Police shared in a release on Monday that members of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit arrested the suspects on April 1 as a result of continued investigation.

Twenty-year-old Scotty Jimmy of North Battleford, Sask., and 20-year-old Allison Bear of Saskatoon, the suspects who were taken into custody by RCMP, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Both Bear and Jimmy were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

RCMP first learned of the incident just before 6 p.m. on March 27 when Rosthern, Sask., RCMP members received a report of a shooting on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

That’s where police officers found the injured man, 22-year-old Cody Tait of Saskatoon, on a road in the community.

Police say Tait was later pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

