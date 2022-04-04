Additional arrests made in suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two more individuals in connection to the suspicious death of Cody Tait that occurred on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Sask.
Police shared in a release on Monday that members of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit arrested the suspects on April 1 as a result of continued investigation.
Twenty-year-old Scotty Jimmy of North Battleford, Sask., and 20-year-old Allison Bear of Saskatoon, the suspects who were taken into custody by RCMP, have each been charged with second-degree murder.
Both Bear and Jimmy were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.
RCMP first learned of the incident just before 6 p.m. on March 27 when Rosthern, Sask., RCMP members received a report of a shooting on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.
That’s where police officers found the injured man, 22-year-old Cody Tait of Saskatoon, on a road in the community.
Police say Tait was later pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
RCMP say they are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Comments