Crime

Arrest made in death investigation on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 8:32 pm
Arrest made in death investigation on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation - image
File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP  has made an arrest following a Major Crime Unit investigation into a suspicious death that took place last weekend on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

28 year-old Robbie Cameron of Saskatoon was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The victim has been identified by the RCMP as 22-year-old Cody Tait of Saskatoon.

Read more: Beauval, Sask. man faces several charges in connection with armed robbery

On Sunday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Rosthern RCMP received a report of a shooting on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

Officers located an injured man on a road in the community. Despite life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Read more: RCMP officers honoured at Saskatchewan First Nation following drug, weapon bust

Cameron was remanded to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The investigation continues and officers believe there are additional suspects.

