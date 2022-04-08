Crews battle active grass fire in east Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Cochrane Fire Services began battling a fast-moving grass fire in the east end of Cochrane on Friday afternoon.

According to a media release, the fire was located between Benchlands Drive and the community of Gleneagles.

As of 4 p.m., emergency crews were on-site conducting fire suppression activities and motorists were told to expect heavy smoke on Highway 1A.

Residents were being asked to avoid the area.

