Fire

Crews battle active grass fire in east Cochrane

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 8, 2022 6:21 pm
File photo of a fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a fire truck. Getty Images

Members of Cochrane Fire Services began battling a fast-moving grass fire in the east end of Cochrane on Friday afternoon.

According to a media release, the fire was located between Benchlands Drive and the community of Gleneagles.

Firefighters battle multiple grass fires in and around Airdrie

As of 4 p.m., emergency crews were on-site conducting fire suppression activities and motorists were told to expect heavy smoke on Highway 1A.

Residents were being asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

