Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters battle multiple grass fires in and around Airdrie

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 7:21 pm
A grass fire burns near Airdrie, Alta., on April 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A grass fire burns near Airdrie, Alta., on April 4, 2022. Global News

Grass fires burned in and around Airdrie on Monday afternoon, causing heavy smoke in the area.

Airdrie Fire Department received calls early Monday afternoon and, shortly after, RCMP issued a traffic advisory about the smoke.

“Travel between Yankee Valley Blvd. and the Balzac overpass on Highway 2 is not recommended at this time,” an RCMP release read.

Police also expressed concerns over commercial propane tanks in the area at risk of catching fire and posing a threat to people. Officers took steps to evacuate the area.

A grass fire burns along Highway 2 near Airdrie, Alta., on April 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A grass fire burns along Highway 2 near Airdrie, Alta., on April 4, 2022. Global News

A City of Airdrie spokesperson confirmed the fire in the Fletcher Park area had been extinguished by the fire department by late Monday afternoon. Crews continued to work on multiple fires along the CP rail tracks from Balzac to north of Airdrie – a firefighting effort with CP Rail.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fires is under investigation, but officials confirmed the fires were fueled by high winds.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Airdrie RCMP tagAirdrie Fire tagAirdrie Fire Department tagCity of Airdrie tagBalzac fire tagAirdrie grass fire tagBalzac grass fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers