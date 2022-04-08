Family, consulate general identify Toronto shooting victim as student, 21, from India

Send this page to someone via email

A family member has identified the man killed in a shooting outside of a subway station in Toronto on Thursday as a 21-year-old student from India.

Gaurav Vasdev told Global News his cousin, Kartik Vasudev, was shot and killed at the Sherbourne subway station in Toronto on Thursday.

According to Vasdev, his cousin was a first-year marketing student studying at Seneca College.

He said Vasudev was on his way to work at a local restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Vasdev said Vasudev’s father is now working to secure an emergency visa to travel to Canada to find answers regarding what happened to his son, and to transport his body back to India.

My cousin brother Kartik Vasudev was shot dead at a subway station in Torronto yesterday. We still don't know what happened. Torronto police has not told us anything. pic.twitter.com/FXMCDBMIJQ — Gaurav Vasdev (@gauravvasdev1) April 8, 2022

Global News reached out to Seneca College for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

In a tweet, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was “shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday.”

“We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” the tweet reads.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, outside of the subway station.

Speaking at a press conference, Toronto police Insp. Richard Harris said before officers arrived on scene, an off-duty paramedic who happened to be in the area delivered first aid to the victim.

Harris said Vasudev suffered “several gunshot wounds,” and was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Harris said officers are searching for a suspect described as a man standing five-feet-six-inches or five-feet-seven-inches in height, with a medium build.

He was last seen running away from the scene heading southbound on Glen Road.

Harris said he was seen carrying a handgun.

Harris said officers were conducting an “extensive” canvas of the area on Thursday, and would be reviewing Toronto Transit Commission surveillance footage.

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating.

-With files from Global News’ Morganne Campbell