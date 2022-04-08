Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family, consulate general identify Toronto shooting victim as student, 21, from India

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 1:10 pm
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of the Sherbourne subway station in Toronto on April 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of the Sherbourne subway station in Toronto on April 7, 2022. Marc Cormier / Global News

A family member has identified the man killed in a shooting outside of a subway station in Toronto on Thursday as a 21-year-old student from India.

Gaurav Vasdev told Global News his cousin, Kartik Vasudev, was shot and killed at the Sherbourne subway station in Toronto on Thursday.

According to Vasdev, his cousin was a first-year marketing student studying at Seneca College.

He said Vasudev was on his way to work at a local restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Vasdev said Vasudev’s father is now working to secure an emergency visa to travel to Canada to find answers regarding what happened to his son, and to transport his body back to India.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to Seneca College for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Trending Stories

In a tweet, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was “shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday.”

“We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” the tweet reads.

Read more: Man dead after shooting outside Toronto’s Sherbourne station: police

According to police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, outside of the subway station.

Speaking at a press conference, Toronto police Insp. Richard Harris said before officers arrived on scene, an off-duty paramedic who happened to be in the area delivered first aid to the victim.

Harris said Vasudev suffered “several gunshot wounds,” and was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Harris said officers are searching for a suspect described as a man standing five-feet-six-inches or five-feet-seven-inches in height, with a medium build.

He was last seen running away from the scene heading southbound on Glen Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Harris said he was seen carrying a handgun.

Harris said officers were conducting an “extensive” canvas of the area on Thursday, and would be reviewing Toronto Transit Commission surveillance footage.

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating.

-With files from Global News’ Morganne Campbell

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagShooting tagToronto shooting tagToronto Homicide tagTPS tagShooting Victim tagToronto shooting victim tagkartik vasudev tagsherbourne station shooting tagSherbourne subway shooting tagsherbourne subway station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers