Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Peterborough Lakers open MSL season June 2 with 2019 Mann Cup banner raising

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 4:56 pm
The Peterborough Lakers will finally get to raise the championship banner for the 2019 Mann Cup win as Major Series Lacrosse resumes in June. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Lakers will finally get to raise the championship banner for the 2019 Mann Cup win as Major Series Lacrosse resumes in June. Peterborough Lakers/Facebook

Nearly three years after winning the Mann Cup, the Peterborough Lakers will finally raise their 2019 championship banner as Major Series Lacrosse resumes play in June after a two-year absence.

On Thursday, the Lakers announced their 2022 senior men’s box lacrosse schedule which will feature a 17-game schedule consisting of nine home games and eight road games.

Read more: Peterborough to celebrate 150 years of lacrosse this summer

The team will take to the Peterborough Memorial Centre floor on Thursday, June 2 at 8 p.m. to open the 2022 MSL season versus the Cobourg Kodiaks. It will be the first Lakers game at the Memorial Centre since their 2019 home opener after floor renovations forced the team to move games to the Evinrude Centre.

Then the 2020 and 2021 seasons and respective Mann Cup championships were all cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lakers won the 2019 Mann Cup in September 2019 by defeating the Victoria Shamrocks four games to one in the best-of-seven series. It was the Lakers’ third-straight national championship which pits the winner of the MSL versus the champion of the Western Lacrosse Association.

Trending Stories

Lakers’ home games:

  • Thursday June 2 versus Cobourg Kodiaks
  • Thursday, June 9 versus Owen Sound Lacrosse
  • Saturday, June 18 versus Six Nations Chiefs
  • Thursday, June 30 versus Six Nations Chiefs
  • Thursday, July 7 versus Cobourg Kodiaks
  • Thursday, July 14 – Brooklin Lacrosse Club
  • Thursday, July 21 – Owen Sound Lacrosse
  • Thursday, July 28 – Brooklin Lacrosse Club

All home games start at 8 p.m. except the June 18th game which is 7 p.m. as part of Lacrosse Day in Peterborough. The day will also see Brooklin play Cobourg at 1 p.m. and Owen Sound face Oakville at 4 p.m., all at the Memorial Centre.

Lakers’ away games:

  • Monday, June 6 versus Oakville Rock
  • Sunday, June 12 versus Cobourg Kodiaks
  • Wednesday, June 15 versus Brooklin Lacrosse Club
  • Thursday, June 16 versus Owen Sound Lacrosse
  • Friday, July 8 versus Owen Sound Lacrosse
  • Sunday, July 17 versus Cobourg Kodiaks
  • Tuesday, July 19 versus Six Nations Chiefs
  • Wednesday, July 27 versus Brooklin Lacrosse Club

Peterborough senior lacrosse teams have won the Ontario championship 26 teams and the Mann Cup on 17 occasions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Century 21 Lakers capture back-to-back Mann Cup championships' Peterborough Century 21 Lakers capture back-to-back Mann Cup championships
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lacrosse tagLakers tagPeterborough Lakers tagMann Cup tagBox Lacrosse tagMajor Series Lacross tagPeterborough Lakes schedule tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers