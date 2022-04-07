Peterborough Lakers open MSL season June 2 with 2019 Mann Cup banner raising

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly three years after winning the Mann Cup, the Peterborough Lakers will finally raise their 2019 championship banner as Major Series Lacrosse resumes play in June after a two-year absence.

On Thursday, the Lakers announced their 2022 senior men’s box lacrosse schedule which will feature a 17-game schedule consisting of nine home games and eight road games.

The team will take to the Peterborough Memorial Centre floor on Thursday, June 2 at 8 p.m. to open the 2022 MSL season versus the Cobourg Kodiaks. It will be the first Lakers game at the Memorial Centre since their 2019 home opener after floor renovations forced the team to move games to the Evinrude Centre.

Then the 2020 and 2021 seasons and respective Mann Cup championships were all cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers won the 2019 Mann Cup in September 2019 by defeating the Victoria Shamrocks four games to one in the best-of-seven series. It was the Lakers’ third-straight national championship which pits the winner of the MSL versus the champion of the Western Lacrosse Association.

Lakers’ home games:

Thursday June 2 versus Cobourg Kodiaks

Thursday, June 9 versus Owen Sound Lacrosse

Saturday, June 18 versus Six Nations Chiefs

Thursday, June 30 versus Six Nations Chiefs

Thursday, July 7 versus Cobourg Kodiaks

Thursday, July 14 – Brooklin Lacrosse Club

Thursday, July 21 – Owen Sound Lacrosse

Thursday, July 28 – Brooklin Lacrosse Club

All home games start at 8 p.m. except the June 18th game which is 7 p.m. as part of Lacrosse Day in Peterborough. The day will also see Brooklin play Cobourg at 1 p.m. and Owen Sound face Oakville at 4 p.m., all at the Memorial Centre.

Lakers’ away games:

Monday, June 6 versus Oakville Rock

Sunday, June 12 versus Cobourg Kodiaks

Wednesday, June 15 versus Brooklin Lacrosse Club

Thursday, June 16 versus Owen Sound Lacrosse

Friday, July 8 versus Owen Sound Lacrosse

Sunday, July 17 versus Cobourg Kodiaks

Tuesday, July 19 versus Six Nations Chiefs

Wednesday, July 27 versus Brooklin Lacrosse Club

Peterborough senior lacrosse teams have won the Ontario championship 26 teams and the Mann Cup on 17 occasions.

