Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation settles land claim with provincial and federal governments

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments have settled a land entitlement claim with Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, nearly 21 years after the First Nation submitted the claim.

The First Nation will receive compensation of $43.3 million, with the Canadian government covering $30.7 million and the Saskatchewan government providing the remaining $12.6 million.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, located approximately 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon, submitted the treaty land entitlement claim in July 2001 and it was accepted for negotiations in May 2010, according to a government release.

The release further stated the First Nation members approved the settlement in October 2021 with 97 per cent voting in favour.

The provincial government executed the settlement agreement in January 2022 and the Government of Canada executed the settlement agreement in March 2022.

“Canada has a longstanding policy and process in place to resolve these claims by negotiating settlements with First Nations,” the release stated.

“Since January 1, 2016, it has settled more than 183 specific claims with First Nation partners, totalling $8.9 billion in compensation. In fiscal year 2020-21, 56 claims were filed, 46 claims were assessed (41 accepted for negotiations and five not accepted), and 36 claims were resolved through negotiations.”

The joint release added that treaty land entitlement claims are meant to “remedy historic allegations where First Nations received insufficient reserve land promised to them under Treaty.”

According to the release, Ahtahkakoop adhered to Treaty 6 in 1876 and were promised one square mile per family of five, or 128 acres per person.

“In 1878, a federal Order in Council set apart 42,988.8 acres of land as a reserve for the First Nation, enough for 336 people. Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation asserts that the total eligible membership was 368 individuals, resulting in a treaty land entitlement shortfall of 4,115.2 acres.”

Under the recently announced agreement, Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation has the option to acquire up to 40,659.97 acres to add to its reserve lands.

The provincial and federal government will also set aside $6.7 million as compensation to rural municipalities and school divisions once taxable land is set apart for the reserve.

“Righting this historical wrong is key to renewing Canada’s relationship with the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation,” said Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

“We recognize the harms caused to the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and are committed to addressing them through concrete actions, for the development of the community — and all future generations.”

Don McMorris, Saskatchewan Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, said the provincial government is pleased to have reached this outcome with the federal government and Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

“This settlement demonstrates the Government of Saskatchewan’s commitment to reconciliation, and provides for Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation with opportunities to invest in land, economic development, and community enhancement. These projects will benefit not only Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, but all of Saskatchewan.”

Larry Ahenakew, Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation Chief, said this settlement will provide future generations with hunting and trapping lands, as well as cultural and ceremonial lands.

“In the not too distant future, this settlement will also provide for our members, economic development opportunities and create much-needed employment on Ahtahkakoop owned commercial and urban lands,” Ahenakew said.

“Ahtahkakoop would like to recognize the countless hours of work completed by the many team members from Canada and Saskatchewan, as well as our own legal teams; thank you all for your hard work. This has been a very lengthy process and Ahtahkakoop is pleased that this historic Treaty Land Entitlement Claim has finally been settled.”