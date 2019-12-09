Saskatchewan First Nation and Ottawa pitch $50M land settlement

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in southern Saskatchewan says it has reached a tentative land settlement with the federal government.

Wood Mountain Lakota Nation near Assiniboia, which did not enter into a treaty, said the settlement proposes Canada pay $50 million for the loss of the use of lands.

It said the government has also agreed that the First Nation can buy nearly 2,280 hectares of land to replace what was taken.

The proposed settlement is to go to a vote to the Indigenous community’s estimated 200 members in January.

The reserve says the settlement would bring an end to more than 10 years of negotiations and legal battles.

Chief Ellen Lecaine says the agreement shows the government is committed to reconciliation.

“We faced many challenges when the land was taken and this settlement is about moving forward,” she said in a release.

The reserve plans to distribute a “reasonable” portion of the compensation to its members, target economic and cultural initiatives and place other funds in a trust for future generations.

“We will use this settlement to assist our families and communities today and to protect the interests of future generations,” said Lecaine.

