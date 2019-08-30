Kapyong Barracks
August 30, 2019 12:55 pm

Settlement reached in Kapyong Barracks land

By Reporter  Global News

The transfer of Kapyong Barracks land to Treaty One First Nations was officially announced Friday.

Lorraine Nickel / Global News
A A

The transfer of Kapyong Barracks land to Treaty One First Nations is now signed.

MP Jim Carr called it a “historic agreement” Friday after the Winnipeg land was declared surplus by the Department of National Defence.

On August 30, Canada and the Treaty One First Nations signed an agreement to sell 68 per cent of the Kapyong Barracks land to the Treaty One First Nations.

The remaining 32 per cent of the property will be sold to Canada Lands Company for redevelopment.

The DND is currently in the process of demolishing the infrastructure on site and the work is expected to be complete by fall 2021.

Deborah Smith, Chief of Brokenhead First Nation called the agreement “economic reconciliation.”

READ MORE: Preliminary plans for Kapyong Barracks land introduced on National Indigenous Peoples Day

“Many legal challenges have been fought to make this day happen,” she said.

In June plans were revealed that show Treaty One plans to use the land for commercial, educational, recreational, residential and mixed use.

The preliminary design includes two hotels, a convention centre, gas bar, sports facility and residential living spaces.

Long Plain First Nation Chief Dennis Meeches says the agreement is a “blessing from the creator.”

“The promise of tomorrow with Kapyong is upon us,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Demolition of Kapyong Barracks to clear way for First Nations development

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Government
Deborah Smith
Dennis Meeches
DND
Kapyong Barracks
Treaty One First Nations
winnipeg

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.