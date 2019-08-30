Settlement reached in Kapyong Barracks land

The transfer of Kapyong Barracks land to Treaty One First Nations is now signed.

MP Jim Carr called it a “historic agreement” Friday after the Winnipeg land was declared surplus by the Department of National Defence.

On August 30, Canada and the Treaty One First Nations signed an agreement to sell 68 per cent of the Kapyong Barracks land to the Treaty One First Nations.

The remaining 32 per cent of the property will be sold to Canada Lands Company for redevelopment.

The agreement officially transferring the Kapyyong Barracks land to Treaty One First Nations is now signed.

The DND is currently in the process of demolishing the infrastructure on site and the work is expected to be complete by fall 2021.

Deborah Smith, Chief of Brokenhead First Nation called the agreement “economic reconciliation.”

“Many legal challenges have been fought to make this day happen,” she said.

In June plans were revealed that show Treaty One plans to use the land for commercial, educational, recreational, residential and mixed use.

Honoured to attend and participate in the Kapyong Military Base return to Treaty One Nation on behalf of Mayor Bowman and my Council Colleagues in a true sense of reconciliation. Winnipeg looks forward to working with our Indigenous community on economic opportunities.

The preliminary design includes two hotels, a convention centre, gas bar, sports facility and residential living spaces.

Long Plain First Nation Chief Dennis Meeches says the agreement is a “blessing from the creator.”

“The promise of tomorrow with Kapyong is upon us,” he said.

Celebrations are starting after @jimcarr_wpg and Treaty One First Nation Chiefs sign the agreement to transfer most of the Kapyong Barracks land to the First Nations.

