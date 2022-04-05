B.C. man charged with murder in death of university security guard

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan man has been charged with murder following the death of a security guard at a local university earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP announced that Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, of Kelowna is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Harmandeep Kaur, 24, was killed while working a security shift at UBC Okanagan on Feb. 26. Police say she was fatally attacked at 5:55 a.m., by someone else who worked on campus.

Following the attack, police said they arrested a suspect under the Mental Health Act. The investigation was spearheaded by Kelowna’s Serious Crimes Unit.

Ognibene-Hebbourn’s next court date will be April 6.

“This has been a difficult few weeks for the community in the aftermath of the tragic events of February 26,” said RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie.

“The response in support to the woman’s family has been remarkable. I would like to thank the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit and the first responders for their work to bring this case before the court.”

McAndie continued, saying “our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends, and co-workers at this time. We will continue to provide any support they may need, as we prepare for the upcoming court process.”

