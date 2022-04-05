Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 5, 2022 12:39 pm
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital "in at least serious condition" after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital "in at least serious condition" after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary.

One person has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary, Emergency Medical Services confirms.

Calgary police were called to the intersection of 1 Street and 12 Avenue S.W. for reports that a truck had struck a pedestrian at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the driver of the truck fled on foot from the scene.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was on the crosswalk when they were hit.

Read more: Calgary police seeking information about pedestrian hit and run that saw man pinned to wall

Emergency crews are currently at the scene and have closed the intersection.

No other details are available at this time.

More to come…

