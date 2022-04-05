Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary, Emergency Medical Services confirms.

Calgary police were called to the intersection of 1 Street and 12 Avenue S.W. for reports that a truck had struck a pedestrian at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the driver of the truck fled on foot from the scene.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was on the crosswalk when they were hit.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene and have closed the intersection.

No other details are available at this time.

More to come…