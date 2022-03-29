Calgary police seeking information about pedestrian hit and run that saw man pinned to wall

Calgary police are looking for CCTV or dashcam footage of an incident involving a pedestrian hit and run early Saturday morning.

Police say witnesses reported an altercation with three people on a sidewalk and driveway on the 5700 block of 2 Street S.W. just after 2 a.m. on March 26.

According to those reports, a person driving a green 1996 Honda Accord sedan pulled onto the drive way and hit one of the individuals, pinning them between the car and building wall. The car then drove across the driveway and back onto 2 Street S.W. before driving northbound and then westbound in 55 Avenue S.W.

Officers found the car abandoned on the 5700 block of 3 Street S.W. Investigators believe there were three people in the car — two men and one woman — at the time of the collision. Police say all three are currently unaccounted for.

The 28-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital with several injuries, where he is in serious but stable condition.

The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone with CCTV footage, dashcam footage, or who may have information about the incident to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.