Crime

Calgary police seeking information about pedestrian hit and run that saw man pinned to wall

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 2:27 pm
An undated photo of the 1996 Honda Accord sedan Calgary police believe was involved in a pedestrian hit and run early on March 26, 2022. View image in full screen
An undated photo of the 1996 Honda Accord sedan Calgary police believe was involved in a pedestrian hit and run early on March 26, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for CCTV or dashcam footage of an incident involving a pedestrian hit and run early Saturday morning.

Police say witnesses reported an altercation with three people on a sidewalk and driveway on the 5700 block of 2 Street S.W. just after 2 a.m. on March 26.

According to those reports, a person driving a green 1996 Honda Accord sedan pulled onto the drive way and hit one of the individuals, pinning them between the car and building wall. The car then drove across the driveway and back onto 2 Street S.W. before driving northbound and then westbound in 55 Avenue S.W.

Trending Stories

Officers found the car abandoned on the 5700 block of 3 Street S.W. Investigators believe there were three people in the car — two men and one woman — at the time of the collision. Police say all three are currently unaccounted for.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old pedestrian was transported to hospital with several injuries, where he is in serious but stable condition.

The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone with CCTV footage, dashcam footage, or who may have information about the incident to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Calgary crime, Calgary Police Service, pedestrian hit and run, Calgary pedestrian hit and run, Calgary pedestrian pinned to building, pedestrian pinned to building

