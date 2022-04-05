N.B. RCMP takes over case of Madison Roy-Boudreau disappearance

The New Brunswick RCMP is officially taking over the case of Madison Roy-Boudreau‘s disappearance after new information suggests where the teenage girl may have been after she was last seen.

Roy-Boudreau, who would have celebrated her 15th birthday in January, was last seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger on May 11 in Bathurst, N.B. She was reported missing to the Bathurst Police Force that day.

While her body has never been found, police said in August that they are treating her disappearance as a homicide. They have never said what led them to this conclusion.

The Bathurst Police Force has previously been the lead on the case, but on Tuesday, the New Brunswick RCMP said it was taking over after the investigation revealed that the girl may have been in the Middle River area after she was last seen, which is RCMP jurisdiction.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette could not say what information led them to believe Roy-Boudreau was in that area, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We did have reason to believe that Madison might have been seen in RCMP jurisdiction after she was last seen on May 11. That happens to be in the Middle River area,” he said in an interview.

“People can expect that in the coming weeks, as part of the investigation, that there is going to be specialized police services in that area.”

Bathurst Police say they believe Madison Roy-Boudreau to be the victim of a homicide.

Ouellette couldn’t say what specifically police will be doing, but said that in the past the RCMP has assisted the Bathurst Police Force with air services, dog units, underwater recovery units and ground search teams.

Police have conducted searches of the Middle River area in the past but nothing yet has come of them. Middle River is about a 15-minute drive from Bathurst.

The RCMP will continue to work with the Bathurst Police Force to try to figure out what happened to the girl, said Ouellette.

“Right now, our (goal) is to locate Madison Roy-Boudreau and really bring answers to her family and her community,” he said.

“We’re urging anyone with information about the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau to contact police and/or Crime Stoppers.”

Roy-Boudreau is described as 1.6 metres tall, weighing 54 kilograms, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage-coloured pants and silver shoes.

No arrests

Ouellette was unable to say if there are any suspects or people of interest, but said the RCMP has not yet made any arrests.

He also could not provide an update on a Ford Ranger that was seized shortly after Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance, nor the driver of the vehicle who was mentioned by the Bathurst Police during a news conference near the end of May.

“Those details are part of that ongoing investigation,” said Ouellette. “We continue to investigate this and we’re working diligently.”

Roy-Boudreau’s family has previously expressed frustration over a lack of information about the girl’s case.

In January, family spokesperson Maggie Lavigne said: “We’re just hoping whatever the cops do have to deem this a homicide, that they have the proper proof and they can hurry up and bring this to rest.”