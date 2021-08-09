Missing N.B. teen’s family frustrated by lack of information

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Madison Roy-Boudreau says they’re feeling frustrated about the lack of information they’ve gotten as police continue to search for the 14-year-old who went missing nearly three months ago.

Linda Boudreau, Madison’s aunt, said the police are keeping them in the dark about what, if anything, they are finding in searches, why they are searching in those particular locations and what leads they have.

The Bathurst, N.B., teen went missing on May 11 and hasn’t been seen since.

“Well, a little bit, not very much,” Boudreau said in an interview by phone Monday on the information the family has received. “They’re just letting us know that they are doing the searches. They’re not letting us know if they found anything on the searches.”

Communication is minimal, family says

That lack of information continues as police move their search to Middle River, N.B., searching the water.

In a release, Bathurst police said the Bathurst Police Force, assisted by RCMP underwater recovery team, RCMP tactical support group (ground search team), Miramichi Police Force and BNPP Regional Police Force were doing searches in the area.

The release confirmed the connection to the criminal investigation in Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance.

“We will not be answering any further questions at this moment,” said Sgt. Julie Daigle with the Bathurst Police Force.

Daigle did respond to followup questions about why the police have been hesitant to provide details to the public about Roy-Boudreau’s case.

“We have updated the public as much as we could without compromising the integrity of the investigation. There is an ongoing criminal investigation, and protecting the integrity of that investigation supersedes the rest,” she said in an email.

She reiterated the family was getting updates from the police.

As for what those compromising details are, Boudreau doesn’t know.

An image from Christmastime 2012 shows Linda Boudreau with her niece, Madison Roy-Boudreau. Facebook/Linda Boudreau

She said her brother, Roy-Boudreau’s father, is at a breaking point.

“It’s kind of hard not knowing what’s going on, where your daughter is,” she said. “He’s out every day. He only has his four-wheeler right now, but he’s out every day doing searches, and looking around, and there is not much more that we can really do.”

A search of the area by the family also turned up no trace of Roy-Boudreau, but the family still hopes she’ll come home.

For now, all Roy-Boudreau’s family can do is wait for any news on the whereabouts of their beloved daughter and niece, she said.

What is known so far

Early in their investigation, Bathurst police said Roy-Boudreau was seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck the morning she disappeared, the driver of which they say they’ve since spoken to.

Later they released a timeline of the investigation so far, announcing that it was no longer just a missing person’s case but a criminal investigation.

The timeline of their investigation included details of an arrest days after Roy-Boudreau disappeared.

Steven Laurette, 42, of South Tetagouche was charged with failing to comply with the condition of a court undertaking, but police would not say how this related to Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance, if at all.

Boudreau previously told Global News that Laurette was a friend of Roy-Boudreau’s father, Jason Boudreau.

—With files from Travis Fortnum.