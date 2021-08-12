Bathurst, N.B. community mourns as Madison Roy-Boudreau homicide investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

The streets are quiet in Bathurst.

The community is reeling after confirmation one of its own was murdered, 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau. Her case, according to the Bathurst Police Force, has been changed to a homicide investigation.

That’s leaving many to come to grips with the development they hoped would never come, according to Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain.

Chamberlain would not do an interview in person on Thursday for fear of re-traumatizing the community when Roy-Boudreau’s remains are ultimately found.

“This is a development we hoped with all of our hearts would not happen, but is now a tragic reality that touches each and every one of us deeply,” she said in an email statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Chamberlain asked the community to stand in support of Roy-Boudreau’s friends and family as they go through one of the most difficult times in their lives.

People who spoke to Global News off-camera in Bathurst described the situation as sad and unbelievable. Some speculated as to who the prime suspect may be, while many were unwilling to discuss the case or give their opinion.

On Wednesday, in a video statement, Bathurst police Chief Stephane Roy said the Roy-Boudreau case had shaken the community.

The case so far

Roy-Boudreau’s father last saw her at 7:30 a.m. on May 11 as she walked to the school bus stop near her home. Police later determined she got into a grey Ford Ranger.

Earlier updates from the Bathurst Police Force indicated the truck was seized on May 13 and the driver arrested. No connection has been made between that individual and Roy-Boudreau’s murder.

In Wednesday’s video, Roy said because Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance is an active investigation, the police cannot name their primary suspect.

He added that they are deploying “exhaustive resources” in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police would not say what evidence they had found to lead them to conclude Madison was the victim of a homicide, saying only that evidence collected during air, ground and underwater searches was being processed.

A reporter with Global News visited the Bathurst police station and was told media liaison Sgt. Julie Daigle was unavailable.

Daigle later sent an email declining to provide anyone for an interview.

“Due to the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, there will be no further details that will be released until further notice,” she said. “This includes any interview with Chief Roy.”