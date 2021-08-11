Disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau now being investigated as a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Bathurst, N.B. have confirmed what the family of a missing 14-year-old girl was dreading: the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau is now being investigated as a homicide, exactly three months after she was last seen.

Police Chief Stéphane Roy made the announcement Wednesday in a video released online.

“This is a major incident that is shaking the core of this community,” he said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a major incident that is shaking the core of this community," he said.

Madison’s father last saw her at 7:30 a.m. on May 11 as she walked to the school bus stop near her home.

“The police have determined that Madison got into a grey Ford Ranger that is currently in the possession of the Bathurst Police Force,” Roy said.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier updates from the Bathurst Police Force indicated truck was seized on May 13 and the driver arrested.

In Wednesday’s video, Roy said because Madison’s disappearance is an active investigation, the police cannot name their primary suspect.

He added that they are deploying “exhaustive resources” in the investigation.

Ground search and rescue teams have scoured a quarry, and “various searches” are being conducted “within and surrounding the City of Bathurst.”

The RCMP have used their helicopter, drone and K-9 dog services in searches, as well as an underwater recovery team in the Middle River area.

“These searches have led to obtaining additional evidence which are currently being processed,” said Roy.

“Our thoughts are with Madison’s family and friends as we continue our efforts.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with Madison's family and friends as we continue our efforts."

Just this week, Madison’s family told Global News they were frustrated with the lack of information they were receiving from police about the investigation.

The girl’s aunt, Linda Boudreau, said police were keeping them in the dark about what they were finding and what leads they might have.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that Madison’s father was going out every day conducting his own searches.

“It’s kind of hard not knowing what’s going on, where your daughter is,” Boudreau said.

Anyone with information on this investigation can call the Bathurst Police Force at (506) 548-0420 option 2 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

— With a file from Nathalie Sturgeon

1:57 Family of 14-year-old say they’re starting to lose hope Family of 14-year-old say they’re starting to lose hope – Jun 11, 2021