Canada

Police suspend search for girl missing in N.B. homicide case, citing moose hunt risk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 12:20 pm
Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, has been missing since May 11. View image in full screen
Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, has been missing since May 11. Submitted by Bathurst police

Police in northern New Brunswick say the search for a teenage girl whose disappearance four months ago is being investigated as a homicide has been “temporarily paused.”

Bathurst police say the search in the Middle River, N.B., area will stand down for safety reasons until the moose hunting season – which runs from Tuesday until Saturday – ends.

Read more: Family of N.B. girl missing since May not giving up hope, despite homicide ruling

Fourteen-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on the morning of May 11 as she walked to her school bus stop near her home in Bathurst.

Several ground and aerial searches were subsequently conducted of the community and its surrounding areas, but she was not found.

Last month Bathurst police Chief Stephane Roy said in a video posted to Facebook that Madison was the victim of a homicide and her disappearance was being investigated accordingly.

Police have not released any details about the current search.

Click to play video: 'Bathurst community mourns as Madison Roy-Boudreau homicide investigation continues' Bathurst community mourns as Madison Roy-Boudreau homicide investigation continues

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
