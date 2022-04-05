‘We are so excited:’ Woman from N.S. to compete on Jeopardy! tonight

Nova Scotians might want to tune in to Jeopardy! on Tuesday night to support a local talent.
One of tonight’s contestants is Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old Nova Scotian now living in Toronto.
According to her aunt Amy, Roach’s family lives in Halifax, and she graduated from the Sacred Heart School of Halifax in 2015.
Roach took to Twitter to announce her episode airing.
She tweeted she felt “incredibly supported” after her family living in Marion Bridge, N.S., posted a sign on their grocery store, wishing her good luck on the show.
In a message to Global News, her aunt Amy described her as “a rare gem of a Jeopardy contestant.”
“We are so excited!,” her aunt said.
Many former Jeopardy! contestants came to wish Roach good luck too.
Roach will be facing off against California-based high school teacher Camron Conners and government contractor Kathleen Snyder from Virginia.
— More to come.
Comments