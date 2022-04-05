‘We are so excited:’ Woman from N.S. to compete on Jeopardy! tonight

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians might want to tune in to Jeopardy! on Tuesday night to support a local talent.

One of tonight’s contestants is Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old Nova Scotian now living in Toronto.

According to her aunt Amy, Roach’s family lives in Halifax, and she graduated from the Sacred Heart School of Halifax in 2015.

Read more: No takers on quiz show question on Prince Edward Island

Roach took to Twitter to announce her episode airing.

She tweeted she felt “incredibly supported” after her family living in Marion Bridge, N.S., posted a sign on their grocery store, wishing her good luck on the show.

In what I can only call a display of “extreme Cape Breton behavior,” my mom’s cousin put this up at the grocery store he and my great aunt/uncle run in Marion Bridge – feeling so incredibly supported!! Two more days ✨ pic.twitter.com/bORqgiOuvp — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In a message to Global News, her aunt Amy described her as “a rare gem of a Jeopardy contestant.”

“We are so excited!,” her aunt said.

Going down to LA, a US Customs agent told me to “rock em sock em” at @Jeopardy, so that’s what I tried to do – catch me on April 5 to find out if I succeeded! pic.twitter.com/9CjpI9dzU1 — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) March 24, 2022

Many former Jeopardy! contestants came to wish Roach good luck too.

thank you!! I’m billed as “from Toronto” on the show but I’m super proud to be representing my home province as well 🌊 — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) March 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Roach will be facing off against California-based high school teacher Camron Conners and government contractor Kathleen Snyder from Virginia.

— More to come.