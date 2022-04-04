Suspect in custody after man seen with ‘large knife’ outside Toronto’s Dufferin station

Police say one person is in custody after a man was seen with a “large knife” outside a subway station in Toronto.
In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said a man was seen outside the Dufferin TTC subway station just before 3:30 p.m., with a large knife.
Officers allege the man was threatening people and was damaging subway property with the knife.
In an update just before 4 p.m., officers said one man was taken into custody.
Police said officers are investigating, and Toronto Transit Commission service will resume “shortly.”
