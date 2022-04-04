Suspect in custody after man seen with ‘large knife’ outside Toronto’s Dufferin station

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person is in custody after a man was seen with a “large knife” outside a subway station in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said a man was seen outside the Dufferin TTC subway station just before 3:30 p.m., with a large knife.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Dufferin Subway Station

* 3:20 pm *

– Out front of station

– Reports of man with a large knife

– Threatening people

– Damaging subway property with knife

– Officers o/s

– Searching the area#GO624911

^dh pic.twitter.com/mLaOIBySrc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 4, 2022

Officers allege the man was threatening people and was damaging subway property with the knife.

In an update just before 4 p.m., officers said one man was taken into custody.

Police said officers are investigating, and Toronto Transit Commission service will resume “shortly.”

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Dufferin Subway Station

– Officers searched area

– Have located suspect

– 1 man in custody

– Investigating

– TTC service will resume shortly

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 4, 2022