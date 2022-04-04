Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody after man seen with ‘large knife’ outside Toronto’s Dufferin station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 4:08 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Police say one person is in custody after a man was seen with a “large knife” outside a subway station in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said a man was seen outside the Dufferin TTC subway station just before 3:30 p.m., with a large knife.

Officers allege the man was threatening people and was damaging subway property with the knife.

In an update just before 4 p.m., officers said one man was taken into custody.

Police said officers are investigating, and Toronto Transit Commission service will resume “shortly.”

