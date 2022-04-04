COVID-19: HKPR reports 82 new cases, outbreaks at seniors’ homes in Lindsay and Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 82 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, a new hospitalized case and two new outbreaks over the weekend, according to an update released early Monday afternoon.

As of 1:40 p.m. Monday, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following:

Deaths: 105 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 30. So far in 2022, the health unit has reported 29 deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (18 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022). On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

New lab-confirmed cases: 82 since the Friday, April 1 update — 39 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 38 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 131 — up from 106 reported on April 1. Among the 131 active cases are 57 in the Kawarthas, 66 in Northumberland County (led by 23 in Cobourg) and eight in Haliburton County (led by four in Dysart et al.). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 94 hospitalized cases reported in 2022 — one additional admission since the April 1 update — with 44 in Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 45 in Northumberland County (one more) and five in Haliburton County (unchanged, led by four in Dysart et al). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three patients as of noon Monday with none identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported six hospitalized cases with one in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 3,989 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 1,999 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 416 cases, just ahead of Trent Hills with 403.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” Two new outbreaks were reported over the weekend (details unavailable):

Lakeland Village Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared April 3, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1, the health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

Other active outbreaks:

Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg: Declared March 29.

in Cobourg: Declared March 29. Christian Horizons, Group Home (Unit 501 only) in Cobourg: Declared March 23 and first reported on March 28.

(Unit 501 only) in Cobourg: Declared March 23 and first reported on March 28. Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On April 1, Sierra Living reported three active cases — one resident and two staff members on the home’s third floor. There have been seven resolved cases — six residents and one staff member.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and includes:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.4 per cent with one dose; 82.7 per cent with two doses.

85.4 per cent with one dose; 82.7 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 61 per cent with three doses.

88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 61 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,137 first doses; 152,723 second doses and 99,760 third doses

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

