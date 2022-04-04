SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ford says Ontario is experiencing a ‘little spike’ of COVID-19 but it’s manageable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 12:34 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a press conference after visiting the William Osler Health System - Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, March 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a press conference after visiting the William Osler Health System - Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is in the midst of “a little spike” of COVID-19 but that it is manageable.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations reported today in Ontario are up roughly 30 per cent compared to a week ago.

The province is reporting 857 people in hospital with the virus today, compared with 655 last Monday.

Read more: Ontario COVID update: 857 people in hospital, 168 in intensive care

There is also a small increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care — to 168 from 158 a week ago.

When asked about the situation today at an unrelated announcement, Ford said the “little spike” was expected and that he will continue to follow the advice of the chief medical officer of health.

He says the province has added more acute care beds and now has antiviral pills available, so it is well prepared.

“We’ve also built up hospital capacity — 3,100 acute care beds, we’re better prepared,” he said. “We have the antiviral pills from Pfizer that we have now  — over 100,000 of them, and we’re going to continue to be cautious.”

-with a file from Global News.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
