Ontario COVID update: 857 people in hospital, 168 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 857 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday. There are 168 people in intensive care with or due to the virus.

That marks an increase of 94 hospitalizations and two people in intensive care since Sunday’s report.

However, not all hospitals report updated figures on weekends, meaning the reported numbers may be an underestimation.

Last Monday, there were 655 people reported to be in hospital with COVID-19, with 158 in intensive care.

According to the latest data breaking down COVID-19-positive hospitalizations provided over the weekend, of those hospitalized, around 46 per cent were admitted because of the virus while nearly 54 per cent were admitted for another reason but tested positive. Of those in intensive care, nearly 69 per cent were admitted because of COVID while 31 per cent were admitted for another reason but tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday.

The province is also reporting 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, but that is an underestimation due to testing restrictions. There have now been 1,174,686 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

There were 11,195 tests completed in the previous day; 3,151 tests remain under investigation.

The positivity rate stands at 19 per cent, up from 16.7 per cent on Sunday and up from 17.9 per cent last Monday.

Story continues below advertisement