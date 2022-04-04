Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Toronto last month, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West at 8 p.m. on March 7.

Police said the victim, a 33-year-old man, was approached by an unknown man who began yelling at him.

Read more: Toronto police release new image of man wanted in connection to stabbing

The suspect then began stabbing the victim, who suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

Following the incident, investigators released security images, a suspect description, and requested public assistance in identifying the suspect.

Police said that on Saturday, 29-year-old Robert Vernon was arrested. He has been charged with attempted murder, two weapons offences, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Vernon appeared in court Sunday.