Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police release new image of man wanted in connection to stabbing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 3:19 pm
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

Police have released another security footage image of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 7, at 8 p.m., officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Police said a 33-year-old man was approached by an unknown man who began yelling at him.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after stabbing leaves man with ‘serious injuries’ in Toronto

Officers said, “moments later, the unknown man began stabbing him.”

Trending Stories

According to police, the victim sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to hospital.

The unknown man was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are searching for a man around 36 years old, standing six feet, five inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. Officers say he was seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants, brown boots, a black mask and a black backpack.

Officers say the man should not be approached if he is located.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release reads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Stabbing tagTPS tagDufferin Street tagstabbing investigation tagLawrence Avenue West tagToronto police stabbing tagAggravated Assault Investigation tagtps stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers