Toronto police release new image of man wanted in connection to stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have released another security footage image of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 7, at 8 p.m., officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Police said a 33-year-old man was approached by an unknown man who began yelling at him.

Officers said, “moments later, the unknown man began stabbing him.”

According to police, the victim sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to hospital.

The unknown man was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are searching for a man around 36 years old, standing six feet, five inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. Officers say he was seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants, brown boots, a black mask and a black backpack.

Officers say the man should not be approached if he is located.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release reads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.