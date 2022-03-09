Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after stabbing leaves man with ‘serious injuries’ in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 9:27 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 7, officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Police said a 33-year-old man was approached by an unknown man, who began yelling at him.

Officers said “moments later” the man began stabbing him.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect wanted in connection with hate-motivated assault

According to police, the victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Officers said the unknown man fled the area on foot.

Police say he is around 36 years old, standing six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie, black pants, brown boots and a black face mask. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Officers said if the suspect is located, he should not be approached.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release said.

