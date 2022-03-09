Police seek to identify suspect after stabbing leaves man with ‘serious injuries’ in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 7, officers were called to the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Police said a 33-year-old man was approached by an unknown man, who began yelling at him.

Officers said “moments later” the man began stabbing him.

According to police, the victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Officers said the unknown man fled the area on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he is around 36 years old, standing six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie, black pants, brown boots and a black face mask. He was carrying a black backpack.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Officers said if the suspect is located, he should not be approached.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release said.

2:13 Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls Toronto Police report spike in suspected opioid overdose calls