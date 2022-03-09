Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect wanted in connection with hate-motivated assault

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 8:29 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb. 9, just before 2:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said a man was riding a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East from Don Mills Road.

Read more: Police investigate after antisemitic, racist graffiti found at Newmarket schools

While on the bus, officers said the man uttered racial insults to “several passengers.”

Police said he, along with one of the other passengers exited the bus at Victoria Park Avenue and were waiting for another bus to arrive.

Officers said while waiting for the bus, the man approached the victim, uttered racial slurs and punched him in the face “several times.”

According to police, the man then walked away heading northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Police are now looking for a man with a medium build, brown hair and a beard.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

He was seen wearing a multi-coloured toque, sunglasses, a blue jacket with stripes down the front and on the arms, dark pants, white running shoes.

Officers said he was carrying a backpack and a red bag on wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

