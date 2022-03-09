Police investigate after antisemitic, racist graffiti found at Newmarket schools

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after antisemitic, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ2 graffiti was found at two schools in Newmarket.

In an email to Global News on Wednesday, York Regional Police officers said the first incident occurred on March 4, when officers were called to Newmarket High School.

Read more: Investigations underway after antisemitic incidents reported at North York middle school

Police said an anti-Black remark had been carved into a washroom stall in the boys’ washroom.

A few days later, on March 7, officers were called back to Newmarket High School for a report that two carvings had been located in the school.

Police said one of the carvings was antisemitic, the other was anti-LGBTQ2.

Story continues below advertisement

The next day, police said officers were called to Huron Heights Secondary School after graffiti was located in the boys’ washroom.

Read more: TDSB to increase Holocaust education after antisemitic incidents reported at middle school

“The graffiti included a number of drawings, profanities and male genitalia as well as some possibly anti-Black and antisemitic graffiti that has been partially scribbled over,” the email read.

According to police, in “all cases” the graffiti was “quickly removed.”

“Officers are investigating these incidents and are working closely with the schools,” the email said.

Global News reached out to the York Region District School Board, but did not hear back by time of publication.