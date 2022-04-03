Province announces new facility for expectant mothers in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Planning is underway for a new health facility for expectant mothers in northern Alberta.

The province says the new facility in the hamlet of La Crete, about 700 km north of Edmonton, will replace the current one, which has outgrown its space.

The centre will provide maternity services, as well as access to mental health, primary and allied healthcare.

Alberta’s government is providing a total of $79, including $46 million in support over three years from Budget 2022.

Once the new facility is constructed, AHS will contract Covenant Health to operate the facility. Covenant Health will also participate in planning work.

“Through Alberta’s Recovery Plan, we are creating jobs, growing a more diverse economy and building a stronger health system to support families and friends who live in all corners of the province,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release Sunday.

“Rural health care is an essential part of Alberta’s health system, and we’re proud to support thriving rural communities by increasing access to maternity and other health-care services where they are most needed.”

Maternity health services will include ultrasounds, prenatal classes, a lactation program and a birthing centre led by midwives, to help mothers with low-risk pregnancies give birth closer to home.

High Level’s hospital, the Northwest Health Centre, which provides emergency and surgical services, will continue to be accessible for high-risk pregnancies and C-sections.

Final dates for construction are being determined, with the aim to complete the project in about five years. Plans for the existing La Crete Community Health Centre have yet to be decided.