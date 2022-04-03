Warnings issued as wind, rain forecast to batter parts of B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning residents of parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to prepare for nasty weather on Sunday.

The national weather and climate agency has issued a number of weather statements, including rainfall and wind warnings, covering the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada said two storms were forecast to hit the south coast, causing rain to intensify through Sunday night.

The heaviest rain is forecast for upslope areas near the North Shore Mountains, in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, the Tri-Cities and Maple Ridge, where 50 to 70 millimetres of rain were possible, Environment Canada said.

However, significant rain was expected across the region, with residents in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and Abbotsford also warned to watch out for localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

Parts of Vancouver Island near Zeballos and Tahsis could see rainfall of up to 100 millimetres, while the island’s eastern coast was forecast to see about the same precipitation as the North Shore Mountains.

The South Coast and Vancouver Island remained under a high-streamflow advisory Sunday, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning that rainfall coupled with rising freezing levels on the mountain could contribute to swollen waterways.

People are being advised to stay clear of fast-moving streams and rivers, and avoid potentially unstable riverbanks.

Strong winds are also in Sunday’s forecast.

Residents of eastern Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay are being warned to expect winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h Sunday morning.

The winds are forecast to ease into midday before a second front brings similar windspeeds overnight.

In the Lower Mainland, “periods of strong and gusty winds” were also forecasted for Sunday and into Monday morning.