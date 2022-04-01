Heavy rainfall, strong wind forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Residents of parts of British Columbia’s Lower Mainland are being warned to prepare for heavy rain this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the western Fraser Valley, parts of Metro Vancouver including the North Shore and the Tri-Cities area, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound.

The national climate and weather agency says rain is expected to develop early Sunday morning as “a strong onshore flow will develop and direct a developing storm system towards the south coast.”

1:16 Spring break washout as heavy rain hits B.C. South Coast Spring break washout as heavy rain hits B.C. South Coast – Mar 17, 2022

The rain is forecast to intensify through Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upslope areas from the Lower Sunshine Coast to the Lower Fraser Valley are expected to receive the heaviest amounts of precipitation through the period,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: How La Niña and climate change may be enabling our current parade of atmospheric rivers

Strong, gusty winds are also possible across Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Howe Sound Sunday night and Monday morning.

The rain is forecast to transition back to showers by Monday morning.