Heavy rainfall, strong wind forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland Sunday

Residents of parts of British Columbia’s Lower Mainland are being warned to prepare for heavy rain this weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the western Fraser Valley, parts of Metro Vancouver including the North Shore and the Tri-Cities area, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound.
The national climate and weather agency says rain is expected to develop early Sunday morning as “a strong onshore flow will develop and direct a developing storm system towards the south coast.”
The rain is forecast to intensify through Sunday evening.
“Upslope areas from the Lower Sunshine Coast to the Lower Fraser Valley are expected to receive the heaviest amounts of precipitation through the period,” Environment Canada said.
Strong, gusty winds are also possible across Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Howe Sound Sunday night and Monday morning.
The rain is forecast to transition back to showers by Monday morning.
