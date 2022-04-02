Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse team fires head coach Jeff McComb

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Rush management announced on Saturday that head coach Jeff McComb has been relieved of his duties.

So far this season, the Rush have gone 4-10 under McComb.

They are currently in last place in the West Division.

General manager Derek Keenan and offensive coach Jimmy Quinlan will be associate head coaches for the remainder of the 2022 season, alongside defensive coach Jeremy Tallevi.

Keenan, who’s been in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) for 30 years, said this was “by far the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

“It’s clear we have not met expectations this year but it’s not all on Jeff McComb. He’s a great coach. He’s diligent, creative and detailed. Jeff has done the work that’s expected of a head coach, but the team has not performed to the level of our expectations,” Keenan said in a team release.

McComb joined the Rush coaching staff in 2014 and helped the team win three NLL championships.

McComb was promoted to head coach in August 2020, but his debut was delayed until December 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the release, the Rush said they are turning to the younger Quinlan “to help salvage” the rest of the season.

Following this season, Keenan will step back from the bench and Quinlan will lead the Rush as head coach in the 2022-23 season.

“He epitomizes what the organization is all about. Hard work, dedication, commitment, confidence, diligence and perseverance. Jimmy was all of that as a player and has been as an assistant coach. I believe Jimmy will bring those same qualities to the table as head coach of the Rush,” Keenan said.

Described as a former superstar, Quinlan is the only player in franchise history to have his number retired and was team captain from 2011 to 2013.

Quinlan, 40, joined the Rush coaching staff in 2014 as the defensive coach.

Keenan looks to fill the offensive coaching position for the Rush in the 2022 off-season.

