USask men’s basketball coach resigns amidst playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) men’s basketball coach has resigned following an allegation that offensive music was played during a recent training sessions.

According to an email obtained by Global News earlier this week, it was alleged that members of the men’s basketball team refused to play for Rawlyk following the incident.

Read more: USask Huskies sports teams battle it out in the playoffs with fans filling seats in Saskatoon

According to a statement from Huskie Athletics, once the university was aware of the situation Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“Student-athletes and all those involved were offered a range of wellness supports, as well as opportunities for discussions with the university,” the statement read.

The statement added USask had accepted Rawlyk’s recent notice of resignation from his employment with the university.

Story continues below advertisement

USask men’s basketball team assistant coach Chad Jacobson will lead the team for the remainder of the season.

The statement said “given this is a private employment manner”, no further comment would be provided at this time.

Read more: Mike Babcock enjoying unique return to coaching alongside his son

“Equity, diversity and inclusion are priorities at the university and we will continue our work to ensure that our campus environments are safe for all members of the campus community.”

Rawlyk also serves as general manager for the Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Global News reached out to the organization to see if they were aware of the allegations but did not receive a response before publication.

Advertisement