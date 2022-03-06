Huskies sports teams battle it out in the playoffs with fans filling seats in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

University of Saskatchewan sports fans can once again attend live games.

Fans have been coming out in swarms to cheer on their favourite team in basketball, volleyball and hockey.

Huskies teams had to power through in front of fan-free stands for a couple of weeks from January to February.

2:00 A Saskatchewan Huskies hockey night to remember A Saskatchewan Huskies hockey night to remember – Feb 12, 2022

A spokesperson for the Huskies said there is no better feeling than having that crowd energy and vibe, on the court, the ice or the field.

Story continues below advertisement

USask chief athletics officer Shannon Chinn says teams had to fight through and get used to having very few people in the stands to watch games — or even none at all.

“Live games, the connection with the fans and community — there is no better feeling,” Chinn said. “It really means a lot to our athletic department and our players as well.”

Chinn added that fans can return to the stands “just in time for the playoffs — the most crucial time of the sporting season for our athletes.”

The Huskies have fared fairly well at home since the health protocol was lifted earlier this month.

It started with the Huskies women hockey team, which won the “Play for a Cure” game 4-1 over the McEwan Griffins at Merlis Belsher Place on Feb. 5 in front of over 200 fans.

Since then, people have been packing the stands and seats to show their support for their teams through the playoffs.

The next chance for fans to attend will be at the PAC when the Huskies women’s basketball team hosts the Canada West final four starting on March 18.

Story continues below advertisement

For the full list of Huskies teams advancing to the next round in the playoffs check out their website.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Huskies men's hockey team hosting the Calgary Dinos at Merlis Belsher Place. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News