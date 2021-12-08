Saskatchewan Huskies football team set sights on returning to the Vanier Cup

“That loss still stings, and it will sting for a while,” Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Scott Flory stated in the days following their 27-21 loss to the Western Mustangs in the Vanier Cup.

“We made strides, though, as a program — individually and collectively. We are taking another step forward and hopefully, that will be to win and hoist the Vanier Cup at the end of the season.”

For graduating players like fifth-year receiver Colton Klassen, it was close to being the ultimate finish to an amazing chapter in their lives as a member of the Huskie football program.

But even though they weren’t able to win the last game of the season, Klassen already sees the big picture, knowing his years as a Huskie will mean so much more than wins and losses with each passing year of his life.

Story continues below advertisement

“You know it’s something that I will definitely tell all the guys when we meet together — to just enjoy the ride,” Klassen said.

“You are going to be friends for life here. I have been lucky enough to play with six years worth of guys so I have made a lot of brothers over the years.”

For the most part, the Huskie’s starters on offence will be returning, and that is exciting considering they averaged over 36 points a game this season.

“I am happy with the way that we fought. We showed a lot of resilience,” said quarterback Mason Nyhus.

Nyhus said that the team was led by “a high character group” of fifth-year players, and that he was “proud of the team and how they fought all year, but obviously disappointed a little bit.”

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold off Saskatchewan Roughriders in West final

On defence, the Huskies lose only one starter, which could be bad news for the offences in the Canada West.

“It was a great season,” said Huskies first-year linebacker Nick Wiebe.

“Running through the Hardy (Cup) and then getting a huge win in the Uteck — that was monumental for our program. I really think we had an awesome year, but it’s tough to look back on the year when you don’t win the last one.”

Story continues below advertisement

Flory said the loss to the Mustangs was hard.

“It comes down to a handful of plays, but having been through it, we will be better in the future,” he said.

2:02 Saskatchewan Huskies beat Manitoba Bisons 45-17 to win 84th Hardy Cup Saskatchewan Huskies beat Manitoba Bisons 45-17 to win 84th Hardy Cup – Nov 22, 2021