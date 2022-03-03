High school sports: Okanagan hosting senior girls 1A B.C. basketball championship

Send this page to someone via email

Sixteen teams from across B.C. are in the Okanagan this week, competing at the B.C. high school basketball girls 1A provincial championship at Kelowna Christian School.

And school spirit is on once again, as COVID-19 crowd restrictions have been eased, allowing for fans in the stands.

“It’s been two years since we have had a basketball tournament with fans in our gym,” said Mike Campbell, Head of School at KCS.

“It’s been two years since we had a provincial championship in the Okanagan.”

While the host KCS Knights are the reigning champions, this season, the Vernon Christian School Royals were ranked third heading into the tournament.

“We’ve never even made it to the provincials, let alone been ranked,” Royals coach Robere Gingras told Global News.

But now, after upsetting the KCS Knights in the valley finals 49-46, the Royals are looking to surprise everyone and win their first provincial championship.

“If you look at us, we’re not tall, we are not overly impressive in a warm-up, but something happens when we play,” Gingras said.

Gingras credits teamwork for their current success, and the play of the team’s best, Caitlin Gingras.

“Caitlin has a fantastic year,” said Robere Gingras.

The Royals’ coach walks a fine line in praising Caitlin Gingras because the 16-year-old guard is his daughter — and a parent-player dynamic can be hard to navigate.

“It’s definitely a lot, I also have my dad as a teacher,” Caitlin admitted.

But Caitlin maintains because VCS is a Kindergarten to Grade 12 school, she’s grown up with her teammates and they’re comfortable with her and her father coaching.

“Having that close relationship with all of them has made it easier,” Caitlin said. “I think without that, there definitely would be a different dynamic.”

Caitlin’s plan is to continue playing basketball after she graduates from high school. However, she first wants to lead VCS to a provincial championship this weekend.