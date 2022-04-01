Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s good news stories of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are five good-news stories we want to share:

‘The sun is shining on the Vatican’: B.C. First Nations leaders react to Pope Francis’ apology

B.C. First Nations leaders say Pope Francis‘ apology for the grave and lasting harm caused by the church- and state-sponsored residential school system is a historic moment and the beginning of a load road to reconciliation.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the B.C. Indian Chiefs told Global News he was uplifted by the apology he heard.

“I was absolutely surprised, I wasn’t expecting this. It’s a double-wow Friday for sure. The sun is shining on the Vatican and our people have waited for a very very long time to hear those beautiful words whereby the Pope, the Vaitcan has taken responsibility and has acknowledged the genocidal abuses of the residential school system and has committed to Canada and meeting with Indigenous people to continue this journey along this path after the door has been opened, fully opened,” Phillip said.

Old resort brings new life for Ukrainian refugees in East Sooke, B.C.

A Vancouver Island couple has come up with a creative way to help Ukrainian refugees coming to Canada.

Like many, they’re opening their doors to those seeking asylum, but for Brian and Sharon Holowaychuks, they’re expecting to host more than a family or two.

The Holowaychuks are converting their 15,000-square-foot resort property into a Ukrainian refugee home, called the Ukrainian Safe Haven.

B.C. filmmaker helping empower Indigenous youth with free travelling film school

A B.C. filmmaker is helping develop the next generation of Indigenous storytellers with a free, travelling film school he’s offering in British Columbia and Alberta.

Farhan Umedaly has a lot to gather up, when he hits the road: Batteries, cameras, laptops – and his support dog Skeena.

For the next few weeks, Umedaly will be hosting intensive week-long film camps with participants from many First Nations in the two provinces.

$50,000 donation for Lytton’s Chinese History Museum brings hope

“These funds will help in a very real way for us to rebuild an important testament to the Chinese pioneers who helped build British Columbia,” Lorna Fandrich, founder and curator of the museum, said in a news release.

The Canada Chinese Loving Volunteer Association, along with more than two dozen organizations and individuals, helped raise the funds to rebuild the museum by using a series of videos posted to social media.

Green St. Bernard pup born to lucky litter in Armstrong, B.C.

Frogs. Lizards. Grasshoppers. And, believe it or not, puppies can be added to the list of adorable green creatures.

Meet Lucky, a St. Bernard born in Armstrong, B.C., four days ago that eschewed the traditional dark brown and white coat donned by the rest of his litter and went with green, a colour more befitting the beginning of spring.

“Lucky was the last one born, he was our lucky No. 7,” Kat Jossy, the proud owner of the litter, said Tuesday.