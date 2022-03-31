SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

B.C. filmmaker helping empower Indigenous youth with free travelling film school

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 10:45 pm
Click to play video: 'This is BC: First Nations film school' This is BC: First Nations film school
A B.C. filmmaker's free travelling film school has taught hundreds of aspiring Indigenous filmmakers in recent years. Farhan Umedaly is inspired to teach the participants so they can share the stories of their culture, language and community. Jay Durant has his story.

A B.C. filmmaker is helping develop the next generation of Indigenous storytellers with a free, travelling film school he’s offering in British Columbia and Alberta.

Farhan Umedaly has a lot to gather up, when he hits the road: Batteries, cameras, laptops – and his support dog Skeena.

Read more: Sticky side hustle: B.C.’s thriving maple syrup industry

“This is a high stress environment and she just kind of brings it down a notch,” Umedaly told Global’s This is BC.

For the next few weeks, Umedaly will be hosting intensive week-long film camps with participants from many First Nations in the two provinces.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Port Coquitlam man reviving the lost art of hat making' This is BC: Port Coquitlam man reviving the lost art of hat making
This is BC: Port Coquitlam man reviving the lost art of hat making

“I want to see an army of Indigenous filmmakers so that they can go on to do the positive work they need to do to restore their language, culture and tell the stories that need to be told,” Umedaly said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The program is now in its fifth year, and is free and fully supported by STORYHIVE and Umedaly’s company VoVo productions.

Read more: Cultural education at the heart of B.C. Indigenous-led child welfare program

Umelady said he hopes the program, called The Empowered Filmmaker, is giving participants the tools to be a voice for their communities.

“Producing that language and these messages I think is going to be the way we carry forward a sense of change and pride within our culture,” program participant Seraphine Munroe said.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Vancouver visual effects studio going for Oscar gold' This is BC: Vancouver visual effects studio going for Oscar gold
This is BC: Vancouver visual effects studio going for Oscar gold – Mar 24, 2022

Many participants are learning about film for the first time, but the results are impressive.

“I’ve even been inspired to think, my gosh, could I make my own feature film, could I make my own documentary?” participant Robert Doan added.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Syrian refugee privately sponsored to come to B.C. now making a difference in the north

Students put themselves through a challenging week to meet the deadline, and a few walk away with awards. But everyone graduates equipped with new skills, thanks to a patient instructor – and an easy going dog.

“Everybody gets there. Nobody has not succeeded. Not one,” Umedaly said.

“I don’t know if I could make a film in five days. But they do it, and I’m very proud of that.”

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
This is BC tagThis is BC Jay Durant tagThis is BC stories tagThis is BC with Jay Durant tagJay Durant This is BC tagthis is bc global news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers