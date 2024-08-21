B.C. filmmaker chronicles life of ‘forgotten soldier’ killed in WWI

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. filmmaker has put in years of research to share the story of a Kamloops man who died in the First World War.

The forgotten soldier, Fred Lee, has no known grave and died at the Battle of Hill 70 in 1917.

Filmmaker Jack Gin said he was inspired to “find out who this guy is.”

“They were dark times for Chinese boys,” Gin explains in his film.

“They were not allowed to succeed, not allowed to vote, and not allowed to have normal jobs, never mind getting qualified for machine gun duty. This is a kid that volunteered to fight for a country that really denied him any rights.”

Gin’s passion for this project has seen him put in countless hours tracing Lee’s family history.

“Initially we got as far deep 1861 when we think his father arrived for the gold rush,” said Gin.

It’s a story chronicling the sacrifices of so many others in the First World War.

“I don’t just cover the Asian soldiers. I’ve covered the guys who knew Fred,” said Gin.

This is the first film of a three-part series that Gin is producing to remember the heroes who fought for their country in the Great War.

“I want to encourage others to do their own stories, maybe their great uncle or maybe someone they know,” said Gin.

“Fred Lee is just one. It’s about putting your life on the line for your country. For Fred, it was about belonging. He was denied rights but he belonged.”