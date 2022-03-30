Green St. Bernard pup born to lucky litter in Armstrong, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Frogs. Lizards. Grasshoppers. And, believe it or not, puppies can be added to the list of adorable green creatures.

Meet Lucky, a St. Bernard born in Armstrong, B.C., four days ago that eschewed the traditional dark brown and white coat donned by the rest of his litter and went with green, a colour more befitting the beginning of spring.

“Lucky was the last one born, he was our lucky No. 7,” Kat Jossy, the proud owner of the litter, said Tuesday.

Lucky, a St. Bernard born in Armstrong, B.C., four days ago. Global News

Despite his auspicious placement in the birth order, Jossy explained that the pup proved in his earliest moments that Kermit was right when he opined it isn’t easy being green.

“I had to resuscitate him, then he had a hard time breathing because he had a lot of fluid in his lungs,” Jossy said. “I spent almost an hour and a half getting life into him.”

Then she was able to really take in his unique hue.

“There’s a unique thing that happens about once in every 10,000 puppies.”

Scientists believe that biliverdin, a green pigment found in bile, leaks into the womb and it dyes the puppy before it comes out.

It won’t last forever, though.

“It varies,” Jossy said. “He’s already lightened up a little bit. I’d imagine (it will last) a month or three weeks.”

Regardless, she will always remember the pup, who is now healthy and thriving and getting ready to find a lucky owner.

