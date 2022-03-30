Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

$50,000 donation for Lytton’s Chinese History museum brings hope

By Alaina Saint Amour Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Demolition and debris cleanup work finally gets started in Lytton' Demolition and debris cleanup work finally gets started in Lytton
Eight months after the town of Lytton was ravaged by wildfire, work finally got underway on debris cleanup and demolition, the first phase in rebuilding. Emad Agahi reports. – Mar 8, 2022

Members of B.C.’s Chinese community have donated $51,500 to help rebuild the Lytton Chinese History Museum, which was lost in the wildfires that ravaged much of the village last summer.

“These funds will help in a very real way for us to rebuild an important testament to the Chinese pioneers who helped build British Columbia,” Lorna Fandrich, founder and curator of the museum, said in a news release.

Read more: Rebuilding Lytton: Removal of ash, soot, metals, bricks to begin Tuesday

The Canada Chinese Loving Volunteer Association, along with more than two dozen organizations and individuals, helped raise the funds to rebuild the museum by using a series of videos posted to social media.

The campaign attracted attention from a variety of groups and donors, mostly in the Lower Mainland, including The Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver, The Canadian Alliance of Chinese Associations, the GoldenTop Financial Services Inc., and the All Harmony Financial Services Ltd.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. government announces $18.4 million for Lytton rebuild from catastrophic wildfire' B.C. government announces $18.4 million for Lytton rebuild from catastrophic wildfire
B.C. government announces $18.4 million for Lytton rebuild from catastrophic wildfire – Mar 7, 2022

Donors recently travelled to Lytton to present Fandrich with the $51,500 cheque.

“I am awestruck by the generosity of the Chinese-Canadian community,” Fandrich said.

Read more: Wildfire that destroyed Lytton, B.C. not linked to train activity: report

The Lytton Chinese History Museum was established by Fandrich in 2017 to collect, preserve and display artifacts and photos with the goal of encouraging the contributions made in B.C.’s Interior by thousands of Chinese miners, railway workers, merchants and farmers.

There is no word yet of when the museum will be completed at this time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWildfire tagLytton tagLytton Fire taglytton wildfire tag#BCWildfire tagbcwildfires tagLytton Chinese History Museum taglytton donation taglytton museum tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers